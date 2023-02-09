Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say

PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) - A couple in Phoenix was hospitalized after police said a driver intentionally ran them over.

Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood Monday morning when a man intentionally hit them, according to Phoenix police.

Police said the driver who ran them over claimed the devil told him to kill several people.

The couple’s attorney Chris Goodnow said Lenahan was hit first, then the driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.

According to Goodnow, Lenahan suffered facial and ankle fractures from the incident. She is currently in a medically-induced coma because of brain bleeding.

Haeward was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Goodnow said that, while he is in pain after breaking four ribs, Haeward is surrounded by his family and hopes Lisa can pull through.

“They’ve been separated. Kirt is dealing with his own injuries but thinking heavily of Lisa,” Goodnow said. “The two were unsuspecting that the hit was going to come.”

Goodnow said the two have been together for several years and have four kids and six grandkids between the two of them.

“It’s really a horrible tragedy,” Goodnow said. “When you look at the footage, it’s basically a small miracle they are alive right now.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught the disturbing incident on video.

The driver, identified by police as 49-year-old Refugio Barraza Torres, is seen driving in the video before he slowly pulls up near the couple.

In the video, Lenahan notices the truck and turns around. At that moment the car speeds up, crashing into her. As Haeward goes to check on her, the car rams him through a brick wall.

The video shows a tire pop off as the car backs up, before speeding away.

Investigators said officers tracked a skid trail from the truck to a nearby home. Officers found Torres standing next to the truck with a missing front tire, and he was taken into custody, according to investigators.

Court documents said he told police he was having issues with his brain, and the devil told him to kill three people. Officers asked Torres if he killed three people, and he replied, “I think so,” according to court paperwork.

Torres’ wife reportedly told police he had been acting strange all week. Other family members claimed Torres was taking random medications, police said.

He now faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Goodnow said the couple didn’t know the driver and that they could seek restitution. He also said he wouldn’t be surprised if Torres faces more charges over time.

“All of a sudden, they are hospitalized with broken bones. They never wanted anything to do with this. They never asked for this,” said Goodnow.

The couple’s family has established a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

