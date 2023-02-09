Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell of the Spencer Community School District. Then on June 24, 2022, the board found probable cause to have a hearing regarding Kardell’s conduct while working at Spencer’s high school as a vocal music teacher.

Documents state Kardell was initially charged with committing or soliciting any sexual conduct; or soliciting, encouraging or consummating a romantic relationship with a student. Those documents go on to say Kardell started this alleged inappropriate contact through text messages and embraces.

In the documents, Kardell claimed, “her contact with the student was never inappropriate.” But she agreed and admitted that if her case went to a hearing, the evidence would be sufficient to support a finding that she violated the Standards of Professional Conduct and Ethics. Because of this, Kardell accepted an agreement where her license will be suspended for three years and she’ll receive a public reprimand. The agreement also removed any mention of sexual conduct.

Kardell has also agreed to complete fifteen hours’ worth of education in “Ethics for Educators,” a course offered by the Iowa State Education Association. She also agreed to take a mental health evaluation that will assess her ability to establish and maintain appropriate teacher-student boundaries.

Kardell’s suspension’s official start date was backdated to Dec. 1, 2021. Once the suspension is over, Kardell will be responsible for reapplying for a license.

Officials with the Spencer Community School District confirmed Kardell resigned from her position on Nov. 19, 2021. KTIV also asked the district for a comment regarding Kardell but said they had none at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.