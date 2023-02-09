Lakes Area News: Walleye season to close next week

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - Here are some signs that spring is just around the corner. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers the walleye season on Big Spirit Lake, East and West Lakes Okoboji closes this coming Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The season is set to reopen with Walleye Weekend on May 6. Those are the only lakes in Iowa that have a closed season for walleye.

The DNR is also reminding everyone that ice fishing shelters, left unattended, must be removed from all state-owned lands and waters by Feb. 20. Owners are encouraged to not wait until the last minute. By doing that, they say you could be at risk of having the shelter getting frozen in, or worse yet, falling through the ice.

DNR officials say the owner is responsible for fishing it out.

