Modern romance scams include deep background checks, US bank accounts & organized crime rings

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When folks are looking for love, they need to watch out for cyber criminals trying to scam them. According to FBI data, more than 19,000 Americans were victims of “romance scams” last year, totaling over $700 million in lost money.

If you act fast, there just might be a way to get your money back.

The FBI says there’s a relatively new “Internet Crime Complaint Center” that can help if the money was transferred within four or five days of reporting the scam. And these aren’t the traditional scams you might think of. The FBI agent we spoke with says this is really “organized crime,” which the FBI sometimes fights with a scam of its own.

A romance scam goes something like this: A crime ring finds a victim, generally a person more than 50 years old, who’s lost a loved one. They deeply research that person on social media, finding a way to relate. Then they move in, faking a romantic relationship, and eventually asking for money.

“There’s another you know, 5, 6, 7 people, and one of them is responsible for getting the targets. So going out there on social media going out there newspapers, obituaries, you know, pulling all that information in,” said FBI Omaha Cyber Squad Supervisory Special Agent Ken Schmutz.

Schmutz told the story of a Nebraska woman who was scammed out of more than $200,000. The FBI was monitoring the scammers’ account and warned her of the ruse. But she believed the love was real and sent the scammer more money.

“So we went out and, you know, sat down with her and, you know, laid out the whole crime for her. And even with doing that, the next week, she sent the person another $5,000. And, you know, that trust is really strong,” said Schmutz.

If you believe someone has been scammed through a wire transfer, the FBI says there may be a “kill chain” to stop the transaction. By making a complaint on IC3.gov, law enforcement may be able to stop the transfer and return the funds, even if the transaction occurred overseas.

Back in 2021, over 12,000 people from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota were victims of cybercrime. But there are some ways to protect yourself.

The FBI says the most likely victim is a man over 50, especially if he’s lost a loved one or spouse. Beware of anyone who won’t meet in person, or over a video call-- or someone who asks for money earlier in a romantic relationship than usual.

Finally, remember that IC3.gov website may be able to help. Founded in 2018, the Recovery Asset Team partners with banks to flag and reverse some fraudulent transactions.

The banks do often stop those transactions, especially if the funds are meant to go overseas, but the suspects will sometimes scam business owners, take control of their accounts and then use them to commit romance scams.

Basically, the transactions then look like they’re from two U.S. bank accounts. The FBI says they’ll sometimes use a ruse of their own to arrest suspects by inviting them to visit the United States.

When the State Department would normally deny a visit visa, the FBI will ask it be granted, and then arrest them when they arrive on U.S. soil. The same procedure is sometimes executed when the scammers go to a third country, like those in Europe, and are arrested at the request of the U.S.

