Norfolk, NE police investigating threats made by minor

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska are currently investigating an incident involving a school-aged minor making threats over social media.

Police say the threats were directed toward several individuals. Officers are in contact with the minor, parents and the school system as they handle the situation. No other information about the threats has been released.

Police stress that there is no danger to the public. But the Norfolk Police Division is asking anyone with screenshots or information related to these threats to contact them at (402) 644-8700.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.