Norfolk, NE police investigating threats made by minor

Norfolk Police Division
Norfolk Police Division(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in Norfolk, Nebraska are currently investigating an incident involving a school-aged minor making threats over social media.

Police say the threats were directed toward several individuals. Officers are in contact with the minor, parents and the school system as they handle the situation. No other information about the threats has been released.

Police stress that there is no danger to the public. But the Norfolk Police Division is asking anyone with screenshots or information related to these threats to contact them at (402) 644-8700.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond to close
Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
‘Adopt a Grad’ program works to support seniors on graduation day
Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundaiton
Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundation
South Sioux City's New Wastewater Treatment Plant