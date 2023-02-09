Sioux City Musketeers hold virtual ring ceremony for 2022 championship team

The Sioux City Musketeers' 2022 Championship Ring
The Sioux City Musketeers' 2022 Championship Ring(Sioux City Musketeers)
By Nick Reis and Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers had a magical season last year that took them all the way to winning the 2022 Clark Cup in overtime against the Madison Capitols.

Wednesday evening, they relived those memories as the players from the 2022 team met up one last time and got some bling to show for their hard work.

Several members of last year’s team have either moved on to college or another part of the country, so the ring ceremony was held over Zoom.

Muskies CEO Travis Morgan unveiled the ring in a video commemorating the group’s storybook run from last season and gave each member of the team and organization the chance to give their thoughts about the journey, and the new jewelry.

”I talk with the guys here all the time, like how much fun I had last year,” said Dylan Gratton, a defenseman at Penn State and a member of the Muskies 2022 championship team. “And for them to not be able to say the same thing about their junior experience tells a lot about what we had last year in Sioux City.”

“The rings are awesome,” said Nick Pierre, a forward for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and a member of the Muskies championship team. “Like I couldn’t imagine them being any better. And it’s great to see you boys. Love and miss ya.”

“The people behind the ring is what makes it best, so, love you guys,” said Luke Strand, Head Coach of the Musketeers.

The players that were still in Sioux City were able to get their hands on the rings Wednesday night following the ceremony. The rest will be shipped out, and Morgan says that everyone should have them in about a week.

An up-close look at the special details hidden on the ring.
An up-close look at the special details hidden on the ring.(Sioux City Musketeers)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor
Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond to close
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl

Latest News

The Wayne High School boys bowling team celebrates being crowned as Class B state champions.
Wayne High School sweeps Nebraska state bowling championships
Dakota Valley's Issac Bruns goes through a handshake during starting lineup announcements at...
SportsFource Extra: Trifecta Tuesday
Iowa women's team inspires fans from Montana
Iowa women’s basketball inspires fans from outside the state
SBL's Tyler Smith pulls up for a mid-range jumper against Cherokee Washington.
Warriors & Wolverines win big on Monday Night