Sioux City Musketeers hold virtual ring ceremony for 2022 championship team

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers had a magical season last year that took them all the way to winning the 2022 Clark Cup in overtime against the Madison Capitols.

Wednesday evening, they relived those memories as the players from the 2022 team met up one last time and got some bling to show for their hard work.

Several members of last year’s team have either moved on to college or another part of the country, so the ring ceremony was held over Zoom.

Muskies CEO Travis Morgan unveiled the ring in a video commemorating the group’s storybook run from last season and gave each member of the team and organization the chance to give their thoughts about the journey, and the new jewelry.

”I talk with the guys here all the time, like how much fun I had last year,” said Dylan Gratton, a defenseman at Penn State and a member of the Muskies 2022 championship team. “And for them to not be able to say the same thing about their junior experience tells a lot about what we had last year in Sioux City.”

“The rings are awesome,” said Nick Pierre, a forward for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders and a member of the Muskies championship team. “Like I couldn’t imagine them being any better. And it’s great to see you boys. Love and miss ya.”

“The people behind the ring is what makes it best, so, love you guys,” said Luke Strand, Head Coach of the Musketeers.

The players that were still in Sioux City were able to get their hands on the rings Wednesday night following the ceremony. The rest will be shipped out, and Morgan says that everyone should have them in about a week.

An up-close look at the special details hidden on the ring. (Sioux City Musketeers)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.