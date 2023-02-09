Sioux City Spartans finish final preparations before Iowa state swim meet

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Spartans boys swim team has been pushing themselves and challenging one another in the pool all season.

They’ve put in all the hard work, and are now ready to show off their skills as they get ready for the Iowa state swim meet in Iowa City this upcoming Friday and Saturday.

”It’s just been one of those things that makes me work super hard, and that’s something that I love to do,” said Drake Van Meter, a senior swimmer from Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Sioux City Spartans swimmers have been putting in hard work since a young age. Many have been swimming together in clubs for years, and now they’re preparing to compete on the biggest state at the Iowa state swim meet.

“Its fun because we’ve all grown up swimming club together. And now we all come together as a high school team and we all get to just push each other and be the best we can be,” said Britton Patee, a sophomore swimmer from Bishop Heelan.

The Spartans swim team is made up of swimmers from 11 different schools all around Siouxland including Sioux City North, Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Bishop Heelan, Siouxland Christian, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Hinton, Le Mars, Akron Westfield, MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux Center. They may come from different schools, but they all come together with the same goal of swimming their very fastest.

“So it’s really a young team. It’s predominantly made up of sophomores, and we’ve been really, really fortunate this season to kind of stand on the same stage and go head-to-head with some of the top competition. And as young as they are, they’re still matching the top teams in the state,” said Eric Hoak, Sioux City Spartans head coach.

Eight swimmers from the team are heading to state to compete in three different relays, and several different individual events. The work has been done, now all that’s left is to go out and compete.

“Definitely swim the fastest I’ve ever swam before because like I said like I’ve been doing this my whole life and swimming has been something that I’ve always loved. So definitely like reaching a goal like for myself,” said Van Meter.

“I want them to have fun. I want them to enjoy themselves. But you know, they’ve gone through the whole season, and now it’s time for them to be excited about just swimming fast,” said Hoak.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.