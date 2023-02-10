19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A teen is facing a list of charges after police say he was involved in a pursuit Thursday night in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, 19-year-old Myron Allen Dumarce was charged with second-degree theft, felony eluding, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated (drug related), no driver’s license, assault on a peace officer and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Myron Dumarce (Sioux City Police Department)

Police say on Feb. 9 officers located a Toyota Camry that was reported stolen the day before. Officers tried pulling the vehicle over in the area of W. 3rd and Perry Street but the driver, who police later identified as Dumarce, refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Police say the pursuit went for several miles, but stop sticks were used to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The Camry ended up stopping in the parking lot of the Hillcrest Shopping Center, where police arrested Dumarce.

