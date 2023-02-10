Carbon pipeline company hoping to start construction this summer; 60% of easements achieved

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A carbon pipeline company planning to build in all three Siouxland states says it’s acquired voluntary easements for 60% of the land along its proposed route.

Summit Carbon Solutions hopes to start construction on its carbon pipeline this summer, and be fully operational by the end of 2024. To do that, the company has signed 60% of landowners in the pipeline’s path to voluntary easements.

In Iowa, specifically, the number is higher at 67%.

“So we’re very pleased with where we are. And, obviously, there’s some strong numbers in northwest Iowa, where you are located. So we’re very pleased and there’s more work to be done. But this is a major milestone,” said Jesse Harris, the director of public affairs for SCS.

The remaining holdouts are likely the strongest adversaries of the project. A loose coalition of eminent domain opponents, environmentalists and private landowners have banded together to stop the project.

They argue the pipeline is new, untested technology, and that the Iowa Utilities Board should not approve for eminent domain use because Summit is a private company.

“I don’t know who they’re willing to sacrifice for this. A lot of counties and cities have taken action against the pipelines, simply because of the safety factor. It’s a big money grab,” said Deb Main, a Woodbury County landowner who has refused to sign an easement with the company.

Brian Jorde, a lawyer who represents the opponents, disputes the “voluntary” nature of the easements. He argues there’s no way to voluntarily agree because the company will seek to use eminent domain and take the land even if the landowner never agrees.

“It’s like, I voluntarily gave my wallet to the person in the alley with the gun pointed at me. I gave them the wallet. That’s true. It wasn’t voluntary,” said Jorde.

Summit says the project will help Iowa’s ethanol industry by capturing carbon that would otherwise be sent into the atmosphere.

“And it’s really important for them to see this project move forward because it allows them to sell their product at a premium and low carbon fuel markets like Canada, California, Oregon, Washington and more,” said Harris.

