Cold start to our Friday, but this afternoon warmer highs and mostly sunny skies return.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. We are starting off with cold conditions and a light wind out of the northwest, so our wind chills are below zero in a few spots this morning.

We do have a chance at seeing some fog develop in our northern counties this morning as the wind start to become calmer. If this happens, we could see a Dense Fog Advisory go into effect, but as of right now we are not seeing any fog in Siouxland.

Today, we will continue to see the winds become calmer out of the northwest and then towards the afternoon we will see winds start to come out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, our temperatures will climb into upper 30s and even some low 40s across Siouxland, but our northern counties will struggle to get out of the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s across Siouxland with mostly clear skies and our wind will be out of the southwest between 10 to 20 miles per hour so wind chills will be on the colder side tonight. We could also see a chance of some fog developing in portions of Siouxland, but since out winds will be on the breezier side the chance is low.

This weekend we will see a mostly sunny to sunny conditions with mild temperatures all across the region. Then next week we will see a more active weather pattern with multiple days of seeing rain or even mix precipitation.

I have all the details in this video attached and also coming up on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.