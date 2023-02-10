Gage County deputy rescues dog from icy pond

A Gage County Deputy rescued a dog from icy pond near Pickrell on Thursday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Gage County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a dog from icy pond near Pickrell on Thursday.

According to officials, Deputy Thomas Smith was sent to a pond a couple miles northwest of Pickrell at 5:46 p.m. A dog had fallen through the ice and was trapped.

When the deputy arrived, he observed that the dog, a German Shepherd, was mostly submerged and was clinging to the edge of the ice 15 yards from the shore line.

The deputy borrowed a set of chest waders, waded into the pond, smashed his way through the ice with a hammer and rescued the dog.

After the rescue, the deputy was evaluated and treated for cold-related issues on site before he returned to duty. The dog was returned to its owner.

