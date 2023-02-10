Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Car Drop contest underway

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - A major fundraiser is once again underway at the Iowa Great Lakes.

The Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Car Drop has begun, and the car has already been placed on West Okoboji with tickets now available.

“There’s no engine or anything harmful in the car, and it sits out on the lake. When the ice melts, the car goes in and so, there’s a clock that sits in that car and the second it touches water, the clock stops. We know exactly when it goes into the water so, it’s always the harbinger of spring coming to Okoboji to see that Rotary Car go into the water.” explained Rotary Board Member Mary Skopec

Those who buy tickets guess a time when the car goes in, and if they are correct they win $1000. The times people choose are good for both a.m. and p.m.

Money raised by ticket sales goes to local rotary club projects.

“We recently helped with the Shelby Dewes Park out at Elinor Bedell State Park, and we try to keep that playground looking spiffy. We actually bought a bunch of equipment for it. We have done things like buying coats for local kids, we’ve given to local charities. Every quarter, the Members vote on the charity that’s going to get some additional funding,” said Skopec.

You can find out more about the contest and how to get a ticket here.

