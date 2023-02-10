Perry Creek students create ‘Cultural Pizzas’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pizza is a pretty popular food, and it’s also a popular learning tool at a Sioux City elementary school.

At Perry Creek Elementary, third-grade students showcased their “Cultural Pizza Projects.” It was a creative way to display their cultural background.

Kids showcased eight cultural identity topics which were included on each slice of the pizza as “toppings.”

Student Jack Larsen was able to share his family traditions and his love of golf.

“I did like seeing them in class, that’s when you really got to see it all,” said Larson. “Everyone’s coming by and really talking to me about it, they think that mine’s pretty good, I have a lot of pictures on there, So I think mine’s pretty good.”

The project gave the kids practice in public speaking, as well as, the ability to listen and learn about their peers’ cultural backgrounds.

“When they stand in front of their peers, that gives them the confidence that they need to know that they should be proud of their project that they did,” said Jana Bauer, a teacher at Perry Creek.

This project was a conclusion to the third-grade students’ immigration lesson. They will now move on to a new unit.

