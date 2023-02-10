Perry Creek students create ‘Cultural Pizzas’

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pizza is a pretty popular food, and it’s also a popular learning tool at a Sioux City elementary school.

At Perry Creek Elementary, third-grade students showcased their “Cultural Pizza Projects.” It was a creative way to display their cultural background.

Kids showcased eight cultural identity topics which were included on each slice of the pizza as “toppings.”

Student Jack Larsen was able to share his family traditions and his love of golf.

“I did like seeing them in class, that’s when you really got to see it all,” said Larson. “Everyone’s coming by and really talking to me about it, they think that mine’s pretty good, I have a lot of pictures on there, So I think mine’s pretty good.”

The project gave the kids practice in public speaking, as well as, the ability to listen and learn about their peers’ cultural backgrounds.

“When they stand in front of their peers, that gives them the confidence that they need to know that they should be proud of their project that they did,” said Jana Bauer, a teacher at Perry Creek.

This project was a conclusion to the third-grade students’ immigration lesson. They will now move on to a new unit.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City
Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver

Latest News

The students showcased their culture in creative pizzza
Cultural pizzas at Perry Creek Elementary
(Source: Summit Carbon Solutions)
Carbon pipeline company hoping to start construction this summer; 60% of easements achieved
A cardiologist at Mercy One showcases the part of the heart where Broken Heart Syndrome occurs.
Stress and emotional loss can lead to ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’
No injuries reported after fire on Nebraska Street
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City