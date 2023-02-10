Proposed education bill to restrict what students can and can’t learn

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled a large education bill that would set new standards for what students can and can’t learn.

Schools would be forced to publish all educational materials like books and lesson plans.

The bill would ban topics like gender identity and sexual activity in grades k through 3. It would remove teaching grades 7 through 12 about HPV and AIDS.

Supporters of the bill argue it would give more control to parents over their children’s education. The bill bans any nicknames or pronouns that are different from a student’s birth certificate unless a parent gives permission, and requires schools to notify parents or the Department of Human Services if a student says they are transgender.

A parent must also give permission for any survey relating to mental, emotional, or physical health.

The bill would also require students to score a 70% on a civics test in order to graduate. Any student that does not reach the 70% benchmark, would be able to retake the test as many times as necessary.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
Deputies Jake Thorne and Fred Parisek provided comfort to a driver who was emotionally...
‘I could use a hug’: Deputies help distressed driver
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond to close

Latest News

Dog Walk Forecast: Jaci & Izzy
Dog Walk Forecast: Jaci & Izzy
Cold start to our Friday, but this afternoon warmer highs and mostly sunny skies return.
Cold start to our Friday, but this afternoon warmer highs and mostly sunny skies return.
SC West and Bishop Heelan Secure Thursday Night Ws
SCCSD Unions New Contract Proposal