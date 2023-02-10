No injuries reported after fire on Nebraska Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fire damaged a home on Sioux City’s northside Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. crews were sent out to a fire in the 1800 block of Nebraska Street. When they arrived, firefighters found some coming from the building. Once inside, firefighters found a fire burning in the home’s basement.

Firefighters say they were able to get the blaze under control quickly. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators believe the some was vacant because it was being remodeled.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

