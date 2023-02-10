No injuries reported after fire on Nebraska Street

Multiple crews could be seen at a structure fire on Sioux City's Nebraska Street.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fire damaged a home on Sioux City’s northside Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. crews were sent out to a fire in the 1800 block of Nebraska Street. When they arrived, firefighters found some coming from the building. Once inside, firefighters found a fire burning in the home’s basement.

Firefighters say they were able to get the blaze under control quickly. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators believe the some was vacant because it was being remodeled.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

