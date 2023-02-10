Stress and emotional loss can lead to ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’

A cardiologist at Mercy One showcases the part of the heart where Broken Heart Syndrome occurs.
A cardiologist at Mercy One showcases the part of the heart where Broken Heart Syndrome occurs.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With Valentine’s Day right around the corner people can go through tough emotional heartbreak. Believe it or not, “Broken Heart Syndrome” is a real medical diagnosis discovered in 2005 and is usually brought on by stressful scenarios, extreme loss or extreme emotions.

Broken Heart Syndrome or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is when the patient shows symptoms like a heart attack, but with the difference that there are no obstructions on the blood vessels of the heart, according to Ida Mazza a cardiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. She said the distal part of the muscles stops working, becomes like stone, and doesn’t move. And this is when complications may arise.

Since 2005 doctors are able to give the diagnosis and usually have a positive treatment path.

“Basically, the patient will present to the emergency room just like a heart attack, either with chest pain or shortness of breath or fainting,” said Mazza.

Mazza said heart disease is the number one cause of death, and while stress is not a leading factor to heart disease it can be a contributing factor.

“Stress is like putting water on a plant, it’s going to make it grow, when you have a lot of stress, you tend to exercise less, you tend to eat less healthy, you tend to forget medications, not follow with your physician,” said Mazza.

Treatment for Broken Heart Syndrome is usually three to six months of prescribed medication.

