Unions propose new contracts for Sioux City Community School District staff in 2023-24

By Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The unions, which represent teachers and support personnel in the Sioux City Community School District, are asking for raises for the workers they represent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

In its first proposal, the Sioux City Education Association asked for a 6.9% increase in base salary for teachers.

The Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association asked for a salary increase of $1.95 per hour for paraprofessionals, bus drivers, secretaries and library assistants.

Union representatives say the contract proposals also ask for more flexible schedules, and more time for personal leave. They say the changes are an effort to attract new personnel and retain current staff.

Iowa State Education Association Regional Director Brenda Zahner says the raises would reflect the district adapting to a changing world.

“The rate of inflation is really hard to keep up with for school districts,” said Zahner. " And so, we’ve got to give people a living wage increase. And we recognize that that will be a challenge, and so, we’ve given other opportunities in the proposal that maybe aren’t quite as expensive. For example, extended leave, flexible hours, those kinds of things.”

While the union proposals were made Thursday, the district will offer its contract proposals at a meeting next Thursday. After that, the two sides will meet in closed sessions until an agreement is reached.

