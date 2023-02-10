Warmer temperatures continue to move in for start of the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It turned into a very nice Friday with highs a bit above average, plenty of sunshine, and less wind than Thursday.

Tonight will not be as cold as what we saw early Friday morning with lows in the low 20s as a stronger south wind will be developing at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday does turn rather breezy but it will be a south wind that will help highs warm into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll see a lot of clouds move in on Sunday and it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

While the start of our workweek will be quiet, there will be chance of some rain and snow by later in the week.

