Wolverines sweep Spencer, Crusaders take down Knights in metro action
SIOUX CITY - GBB
GTRA 48 North Iowa 44 F
O’Neill St. Mary’s 55 West Holt 32 F
Logan View-SS 63 Boys Town 11 F
Hartington CC 48 Battle Creek 39 F
Gehlen Catholic 44 George-Little Rock 60 F
West Sioux 45 Lawton-Bronson 33 F
Guardian Angels 50 Pierce 33 F
Estherville LC 63 Pocahontas Area 37 F
Glidden-Ralston 58 SL St. Mary’s 51 F
S.C. West 70 Spencer 51 F
Clarkson-Leigh 43 Stanton 33 F
Le Mars 54 Storm Lake 36 F
Ar-We-Va 49 Woodbury Central 39 F
CMBB
Northern Iowa 59 Evansville 71 F
Nebraska 72 Michigan 93 F
Nebraska-Omaha 58 North Dakota St 84 F
Iowa 73 Purdue 87 F
Creighton 75 Seton Hall 62 F
Iowa State 71 West Virginia 76 F
CWBB
Iowa 78 Indiana 87 F
Illinois 72 Nebraska 64 F
BBB
Bancroft-Rosalie 78 Cedar Bluffs 15 F
Hartington CC 71 Battle Creek 45 F
Pierce 48 Guardian Angels 24 F
Sioux Central 63 Hinton 48 F
Winside 49 Pender 45 F
Estherville LC 60 Pocahontas Area 29 F
S.C. West 68 Spencer 57 F
So. Central Calhoun 96 Storm Lake 88 F
Bishop Heelan 67 Unity Christian 54 F
O’Neill St. Mary’s 40 West Holt 37 F
Wayne 67 Wynot 42 F
NBA
Phoenix 107 Atlanta 116 F
Philadelphia 99 Boston 106 F
Chicago 105 Brooklyn 116 F
Detroit 85 Cleveland 113 F
Sacramento 130 Houston 128 F
Dallas 110 LA Clippers 104 F
Indiana 111 Miami 116 F
Denver 104 Orlando 115 F
Golden State 122 Portland 125 F
San Antonio 98 Toronto 112 F
Minnesota 143 Utah 118 F
Charlotte 104 Washington 118 F
NHL
Minnesota 1 Dallas 4 F
Calgary 1 Detroit 2 F
San Jose 1 Florida 4 F
Las Vegas 5 Minnesota 1 F
Seattle 1 NJD 3 F
Vancouver 6 NY Islanders 5 F
Vancouver 3 NY Rangers 4 F
Edmonton 1 Philadelphia 2 F/OT
Colorado 0 Tampa Bay 5 F
