Wolverines sweep Spencer, Crusaders take down Knights in metro action

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - GBB

GTRA 48 North Iowa 44 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 55 West Holt 32 F

Logan View-SS 63 Boys Town 11 F

Hartington CC 48 Battle Creek 39 F

Gehlen Catholic 44 George-Little Rock 60 F

West Sioux 45 Lawton-Bronson 33 F

Guardian Angels 50 Pierce 33 F

Estherville LC 63 Pocahontas Area 37 F

Glidden-Ralston 58 SL St. Mary’s 51 F

S.C. West 70 Spencer 51 F

Clarkson-Leigh 43 Stanton 33 F

Le Mars 54 Storm Lake 36 F

Ar-We-Va 49 Woodbury Central 39 F

CMBB

Northern Iowa 59 Evansville 71 F

Nebraska 72 Michigan 93 F

Nebraska-Omaha 58 North Dakota St 84 F

Iowa 73 Purdue 87 F

Creighton 75 Seton Hall 62 F

Iowa State 71 West Virginia 76 F

CWBB

Iowa 78 Indiana 87 F

Illinois 72 Nebraska 64 F

BBB

Bancroft-Rosalie 78 Cedar Bluffs 15 F

Hartington CC 71 Battle Creek 45 F

Pierce 48 Guardian Angels 24 F

Sioux Central 63 Hinton 48 F

Winside 49 Pender 45 F

Estherville LC 60 Pocahontas Area 29 F

S.C. West 68 Spencer 57 F

So. Central Calhoun 96 Storm Lake 88 F

Bishop Heelan 67 Unity Christian 54 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 40 West Holt 37 F

Wayne 67 Wynot 42 F

NBA

Phoenix 107 Atlanta 116 F

Philadelphia 99 Boston 106 F

Chicago 105 Brooklyn 116 F

Detroit 85 Cleveland 113 F

Sacramento 130 Houston 128 F

Dallas 110 LA Clippers 104 F

Indiana 111 Miami 116 F

Denver 104 Orlando 115 F

Golden State 122 Portland 125 F

San Antonio 98 Toronto 112 F

Minnesota 143 Utah 118 F

Charlotte 104 Washington 118 F

NHL

Minnesota 1 Dallas 4 F

Calgary 1 Detroit 2 F

San Jose 1 Florida 4 F

Las Vegas 5 Minnesota 1 F

Seattle 1 NJD 3 F

Vancouver 6 NY Islanders 5 F

Vancouver 3 NY Rangers 4 F

Edmonton 1 Philadelphia 2 F/OT

Colorado 0 Tampa Bay 5 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

