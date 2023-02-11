Mild weekend before changes move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was an incredible day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies, but a few areas of patchy dense fog. More clouds will start to roll into the area after midnight. Lows for the night will sit in the lower 20s.

Tomorrow, those clouds will hang around. Areas of patchy fog could linger into the morning hours. It will be a little cooler, but still fairly mild with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow night we have a chance of seeing areas of patchy fog again. Lows for the night will once again drop into the lower 20s.

Monday is looking to be a gorgeous day with highs in the lower 50s and lots of sunshine.

As we head into the nighttime hours Monday, it will still be pleasant with lows in the mid 30s.

On Tuesday, temperatures will climb up into the mid 40s, but rain makes it’s way into Siouxland.

