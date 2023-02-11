Rock Rapids, IA long-term care facility closing temporarily

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) - A long-term care facility in Rock Rapids, Iowa is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage.

According to KUOO Radio, residents of the Rock Rapids Care Center have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Hull, Iowa. The Hull facility is under the same ownership as the Rock Rapids Care Center.

Chris Rickard, the administrator for Rock Rapids Care Center, said the Hull facility has plenty of capacity to accept the additional residents. Rickard isn’t sure how long the Rock Rapids Care Center will be closed. He said the plan to transfer the residents received approval from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

