SportsFource Extra: Fadeaway Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It seems like the high school basketball season has just flown by. Some of the games Friday night were win or go home for some teams, while other games were being used as confidence builders right before the playoffs.

Final Scores:

Girls Basketball Scores:

Plainview 55 Creighton 43 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 49 Lewis Central 40 F

South Sioux City 60 Omaha Gross Catholic 42 F

Lyons-Decatur NE 43 East Butler 27 F

Stuart 43 Osmond-Randolph 28 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 45 Beresford 28 F

Bishop Heelan 79 CBAL 46 F

Glenwood 60 Denison-Schleswig 34 F

Wynot 61 Hartington-N’castle 32 F

Ponca 56 Homer 24 F

Elkhorn Valley 57 Humphrey St. Francis 51 F

Bancroft-Rosalie 64 Logan View 54 F

Lincoln S.W. 53 Norfolk 26 F

Ord 61 O’Neill 45 F

Newell-Fonda 63 Ridge View 37 F

Yutan 56 Wakefield 30 F

Niobrara-Verdigre 49 West Holt 41 F

Oakland-Craig 65 West Pt-Beemer 32 F

Boys Basketball Scores:

Glidden-Ralston 55 Paton-Churdan 28 F

South Sioux City 69 Omaha Gross Catholic 67 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 Lewis Central 39 F

Denison-Schleswig 66 Glenwood 51 F

Logan-Magnolia 72 Griswold 28 F

Stuart 63 Osmond-Randolph 36 F

Elk Point-Jefferson 55 Beresford 49 F

CBAL 61 Bishop Heelan 42 F

GTRA 68 Harris-Lake Park 60 F

Ponca 60 Homer 43 F

Bancroft-Rosalie 60 Logan View 53 F

Summerland 32 Lutheran N’east 55 F

Lincoln S.W. 69 Norfolk 56 F

West Pt-Beemer 55 Oakland-Craig 59 F

MOC-FV 77 Okoboji 53 F

Newell-Fonda 73 Ridge View 43 F

Siouxland Christian 65 River Valley 52 F

Boyden-Hull 52 Sheldon 46 F

Sioux Center 83 Sibley-Ocheyedan 46 F

Gehlen Catholic 52 South O’Brien 51 F

West Lyon 60 Spirit Lake 54 F

Yutan 50 Wakefield 47 F

Crofton 61 Wausa 53 F

Boyer Valley 86 Whiting 29 F

SL St. Mary’s 42 Woodbury Central 76 F

