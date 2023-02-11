Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Convention Center was buzzing today with people enjoying locally brewed beers, wines, hard ciders, and even energy drinks at the Steins & Vines Beer and Wine Festival.

“Steins and Vines is great; we love coming down here. You would be surprised how many people don’t realize there is a brewery in Le Mars. So having this big festival where a lot of people are able to try your beers and learn about you is fantastic, we enjoy it,” Ben Sitzmann, Wise I Brewery Owner says.

Wise I Brewing Company opened in 2019 and have been a vendor at Steins & Vines for 3 years.

The biggest part of the festival for many companies like Wise I Brewing, is getting your name out to the public.

“The people you see that don’t know you exist, and then you say, ‘Hey we’re just in Le Mars, it’s only 25 minutes away’ and they end up showing up and it’s great,” said Sitzmann.

Steins & Vines is the beginning of building relationships with the public that allow local breweries to thrive.

“That’s what craft beer is about, is building relationships being able to talk to people over a pint, you know be that local pub where people can come down and enjoy a conversation,” said Sitzmann.

Sitzmann said he started the company to provide a different atmosphere for the local community and Steins & Vines has been huge in growing their company.

Steins and Vines is not just an event that helps local breweries and wineries grow their business... the event also helps local nonprofits.

A percent of all proceeds from the festival will go to the Cosmopolitan Club and the Ronald McDonald House.

The Cosmopolitan Club is an international social and philanthropy club... the Sioux City Chapter makes it their mission to raise money to help kids with diabetes and help provide unique opportunities.

”We get a lot of our funding through this event, it’s wonderful for us because it means that we got some additions funding coming in and that means we can send more kids to camp every year,” said Deb Cook, a member of the Sioux City Cosmopolitan Club

The Ronald McDonald house provides for families who have children in the hospital in Siouxland.

That could include housing the night before a surgery or assisting a family who has a child with a longer stay in the hospital.

Steins and Vines provides the opportunity to hear how the Ronald McDonald House has impacted the community.

”It’s so great actually my favorite part of the networking at this event is the number of people that come up and say ‘Oh my gosh we used the Ronald McDonald House’ and they tell us the story of what happened, or ‘I will always support you guys because you did this’ and it’s so great to hear the stories,” said Christy Batien, Executive Director for the Siouxland RMHC.

The Knights of Columbus were busy fundraising at the festival too.

They provided games like ring toss and corn hole, which raised money for the Special Olympics team in Sioux City.

