Beautiful start to the week followed by rain

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are wrapping up the weekend on a mild note, but precipitation and a cool down are in the forecast this week.

Tonight lows will drop into the lower 20s. Patchy fog is possible again tonight, especially in northern Siouxland.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. We will have a nice breeze out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Monday night, a few scattered showers are possible, mainly after midnight. Lows will be milder in the mid 30s.

Valentine’s day we can expect rain showers across Siouxland. Winds will pick up out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. Highs for the day will be in the mid 40s.

Light showers are expected to continue into the early nighttime hours Tuesday. Lows will fall into the mid 20s.

