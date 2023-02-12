Briar Cliff men leave it all on the court against ninth-ranked Jamestown

By Amber Salas and Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Briar Cliff Chargers men’s basketball team has just three games left in the GPAC college basketball season giving everything they have to end the season on a strong note.

It was a battle in the Newman Flanagan Center as the Charger men hosted #9 Jamestown.

First half here and the Chargers kick it outside to Jaden Kleinhesselink who buries the 3 from the wing to put Briar Cliff up three early.

Later on, Kyle Boerhave with the ball at the top of the key and he uses the pump fake to get by his defender and take it all the way to the bucket for the smooth layup. Chargers up 2 now.

Chargers would continue to get it done down low as Quinn Vesey gives it up, gets it back, and puts it high off the glass to knot up the score.

But the Jimmies just a little too much in this one as they work it down low to Mason Walters who powers through 3 Chargers defenders for the tough layup, and Jamestown would take this one in a battle, 76-69.

