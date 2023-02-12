Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa boys wrestling state tournament is just around the corner with the day one starting this upcoming Wednesday.

Schools were busy all across the state for districts to see who will be punching their tickets to the state tournament, with Sioux Center hosting for Class 2A District 8.

Starting at 106, Bishop Heelan’s Nico Venturi and SBL’s Jayce Curry going at it. Venturi gets the escape to go up 3-0, and he would hold on to take this one in a 3-0 decision. Both wrestlers are on their way to state.

To 113, Gabino Vargas of Boyden Hull Rock Valley battling with Myles Beck of OABCIG. And it’s Vargas who gets his man down using all that strength to get the fall at 3:12 to be district champion. We’ll see both Vargas and Beck at State.

To 120 now, Ethan Skogland of SBL facing Ben Walsh of Bishop Heelan. Skogland is your 120 district champion on his way to state taking this one in a 10-0 major decision.

126 now, SBL going strong with Dalton Van Whye facing Regan Hasche of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. This one goes to overtime tied at three, but Van Whye goes on to take this one in sudden victory by a 5-3 decision.

”You have to want it, you have to want it a lot. What I do is I think about how hard I work with my teammates. How much they push me in the room. I want that to translate to the mat,” said Dalton Van Whye, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 126 district champion.

Moving on to 132, Bo Koedam keeping the warrior spirit as he takes on Kade Bauer of Sioux Center. Up by three after the escape, Koedam goes on to take it all by a 6-0 decision as the district champ with both wrestlers moving on to state.

And what a battle it was at 138. Irving Ramirez of MOC-Floyd Valley and Lane Kruger of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock going to overtime. But its Ramirez who pulls out the sudden victory by an 8-6 decision to punch his ticket to state.

”If you take him down then you don’t have to wrestle again and you made it to state. And now I get a bracket and I made it to state so that feels amazing,” said Ramirez, MOC-Floyd Valley 138 district champion.

Congratulations to all state qualifiers and district champions.

Final Results:

106: Nico Venturi Bishop Heelan Dec 3-0

113: Gabino Vargas BHRV Fall 3:12

120: Ethan Skoglund Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-0 MD

126: Dalton VanWyhe Sergeant Bluff-Luton SV 5-3

132: Bo Koedam Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-0 Dec

138: Irving Ramirez MOC-Floyd Valley SV 8-6

145: Ty Koedam Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-3 Dec

152: Hunter Steffans Sergeant Bluff-Luton Fall 1:54

160: Sir Brando Watts Bishop Heelan Fall 4:26

170: Ethan DeLeon Bishop Heelan Dec 5-3

182: Jace Mulder BHRV Dec 4-3

195: Jacques Zomermaand Sioux Center Fall 3:08

220: Trevor Dieren Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Dec 4-1

285: Sean Zimmerman Sergeant Bluff-Luton Dec 7-4.

