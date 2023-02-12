LIHEAP payments delayed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -There will be a delay of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program also known as LIHEAP payments to eligible recipients in Iowa.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Iowa Department of Human Rights. It is designed to help households at or below 200% of the 2022 federal poverty guidelines meet their heating needs.

While the payments are delayed, Iowa law prohibits eligible LIHEAP customers from being disconnected from their electric or natural gas supply from November 1 through April 1 of each year.

I think there’s a lot of delays, no matter where you look in the world right now. And the big piece of that is that we are still, you know, coming out of the pandemic, the supply chain disruptions, and a lot of different things that have just gotten backed up, not to mention, you throw in the great resignation,” Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand said.

Jean Logan the Executive Director for the Community Action Agency says these delays are not uncommon and usually resolve themselves and people are able to pay their utility company. She said people can still sign up for LIHEAP benefits.

The community Action Agency asks that people call them at 712-274-1610 if they would like to see if they qualify for assistance.

