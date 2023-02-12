Morningside men extend win streak to three as basketball season winds down

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is the final stretch of the college basketball season for our local GPAC teams. The 25th ranked Morningside Mustangs have jumped back in the win column with their past two games, and were looking to keep the streak as they host Hastings.

The Mustangs were looking to defend home court on their second to last home game.

Starting in the second half, the Mustangs find Trey Powers down low who powers through the defense to get the layup to fall and put the Mustangs up five.

A little later on the fast break, Ely Doble gets out ahead of the pack and slams that one home to give the Mustangs a seven-point lead.

Mustangs would get it done inside and out in this one as they swing it around to Powers who splashes home the trifecta to extend the lead to 13.

And the Mustangs would just keep on charging as Joey Skoff gets the defender up with the fake and fights through the contact for the deuce. Morningside would secure their 3rd straight win, taking this one 79-65.

