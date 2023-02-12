Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) There was a positive outcome earlier this evening as Sioux City Police rescued a man who was suspected of having mental health crisis.

Around 5 P.M., Sioux City police and rescue crews were dispatched after a man was reportedly standing on an ice shelf on the Missouri River near the Siouxland Veterans’ Memorial Bridge. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and possibly suicidal.

After an hour, police were able to get close enough to restrain the man and get him to safety. He was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to police. Police did not release the identity of the man.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or having a mental health or substance use crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number is 9-8-8. You are not alone in your struggles and you can get free-confidential support by calling 9-8-8.

