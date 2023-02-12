Sioux City Spartans go head-to-head with state’s best swimmers at Iowa state swim meet

The Sioux City Spartans swimmers placed amongst some of the best swimmers in the state of Iowa at the Iowa state swim meet(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux City Spartans swim team just wrapped up their weekend competing on the biggest stage at the Iowa boys state swim meet where eight swimmers competed against some of the top swimmers in the state.

Results:

200 Yard Medley Relay: Sioux City 9th place 1:38.29. Kellen Dean, Hudson Vonk, Michael Licht, & Drake Van Meter.

200 Freestyle Finals: Kellen Dean 16th place 1:47.41.

200 IM Finals: Hudson Vonk 13th place 1:57.64.

500 Yard Freestyle Finals: Britton Patee 11th 4:47.58. Dropped off almost a full two seconds from his prelim time of 4:49.38.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sioux City 11th place 1:28.83. Hudson Vonk, Cooper Nelson, Drake Van Meter, & Hunter Henrich.

100 Yard Backstroke Finals: Kellen Dean 10th place 52.13

100 Yard Breaststroke Finals: Hudson Vonk 14th place 1:00.12.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sioux City 12th Place 3:15.95. Hunter Henrich, Britton Patee, Cooper Nelson, Kellen Dean.

