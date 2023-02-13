Around Siouxland: Denim & Dreams

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the biggest fundraisers for Stars Inc. in Sioux City is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This annual event is called Denim & Dreams and is an auction and dinner at Country Celebrations. It’ll feature both a live and silent auction, raffles and different games. This year, there’ll also be a dueling fiddles act for people to enjoy.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner being catered by Aggie’s.

Individual tickets are set at $75 with the option to reserve a table of 8 for $560. All proceeds go to support participants of Stars Inc.’s equine programs.

You can learn more about the event and how to buy tickets here.

Stars Inc. has been around since 1984 and provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities to work with horses.

