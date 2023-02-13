Bill could offer ‘pathway other than closure’ for Iowa’s rural hospitals

A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill making its way through Iowa’s legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open, but not everyone in the field agrees on how beneficial it will be.

“Since 2010, there’s been about 140 hospitals that have closed in the United States,” Chris Mitchell, president of the Iowa Hospital Association, said. “The vast majority of those are in rural areas.

“Most of the reason that we’re having issues in the rural areas is our population,” James Roetman, CEO of Pocahontas Community Hospital, said.

A low population in rural areas means low demand and low levels of profitability. In an effort to address these issues, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 created a new category of hospital. Starting at the beginning of this year, facilities can apply to be a rural emergency hospital, or REH. A bill currently moving through Iowa’s legislature would let hospitals in the state opt into that REH program.

Roetman said the bill is not the solution rural hospitals need.

“Senator Grassley, who proposed this original legislation in ‘17, came and knocked on our door and said, ‘Why isn’t everybody celebrating that we got this REH passed?’ and our words to him were, ‘Senator, we’re sorry. But this legislation isn’t going to help Iowa hospitals,’” said Roetman.

If a hospital applies to be an REH, it would lose in-patient services. However, they would be paid more by the government for their Medicare services: “an enhanced reimbursement rate for eligible services consisting of the outpatient prospective payment system rate plus a 5% add-on and a fixed monthly payment.”

“Now, when they’re financially struggling for a myriad of reasons, there is a pathway other than closure,” Mitchell said.

In September 2022, the hospital in Keokuk closed, citing low demand.

“The first hospital that closed in 22 years in Iowa would have the opportunity to reopen and reclassify as an REH. And that would be great for the Keokuk community right now,” Mitchell said.

But Roetman said his facility will not apply to be an REH.

“At this point, we’re not planning on becoming our REH because it doesn’t—we lose services. And it’s not better financially for us to do it, we get paid less,” Roetman said.

“Now, does that mean we’ll never sign up for it? I can’t say that, right? Because five years ago, Keokuk wouldn’t have signed up for it either, right?” Roetman added.

But for right now, he said the math doesn’t add up.

“You have your financial person look at it. And in our situation, we were going to get paid $1.2 million less to go from critical access to REH and lose services within our community,” Roetman said.

