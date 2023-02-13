Coaches Corner: Jason Kleis shares more on Dakota Valley’s work ethic in a quest to continue perfection

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - It’s pretty impressive for any team to complete a season undefeated, and it’s even more impressive, and sometimes unheard of, to keep it going for a second year.

The Dakota Valley boy’s basketball team is rolling with 43-straight wins. With the state tournament just around the corner, the Panthers are remaining focused as they fight to continue their undefeated streak.

“It’s been a process. We’re trying to remind them that it’s going to be difficult. There’s a lot of great teams in our class this year that are always up when they play us. We got a big bullseye on our back and we know that. Teams seem to be shooting it in a little more against us and it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s been fun,” said Kleis.

Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to share more on the hard work that’s been put in to keep the undefeated streak alive, and to also share his thoughts on what has made this group so special on the court.

“Our guys have been pretty focused and pretty impressive on how they’ve handled it. Just playing super hard and I think, for the most part, trying to do the little things it takes to keep it going and whether that streak keeps going or not, we don’t know, we just want to keep getting better and be ready for the postseason,” said Kleis.

