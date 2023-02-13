Coaches Corner: Jason Kleis shares more on Dakota Valley’s work ethic in a quest to continue perfection

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - It’s pretty impressive for any team to complete a season undefeated, and it’s even more impressive, and sometimes unheard of, to keep it going for a second year.

The Dakota Valley boy’s basketball team is rolling with 43-straight wins. With the state tournament just around the corner, the Panthers are remaining focused as they fight to continue their undefeated streak.

“It’s been a process. We’re trying to remind them that it’s going to be difficult. There’s a lot of great teams in our class this year that are always up when they play us. We got a big bullseye on our back and we know that. Teams seem to be shooting it in a little more against us and it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s been fun,” said Kleis.

Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis joins KTIV’s Amber Salas on this week’s Coaches Corner to share more on the hard work that’s been put in to keep the undefeated streak alive, and to also share his thoughts on what has made this group so special on the court.

“Our guys have been pretty focused and pretty impressive on how they’ve handled it. Just playing super hard and I think, for the most part, trying to do the little things it takes to keep it going and whether that streak keeps going or not, we don’t know, we just want to keep getting better and be ready for the postseason,” said Kleis.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City
A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
FILE - A look at one of the previous rotary cars right before it dropped into West Lake Okoboji.
Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Car Drop contest underway
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state

Latest News

The Sioux City Spartans swimmers placed amongst some of the best swimmers in the state of Iowa...
Sioux City Spartans go head-to-head with state’s best swimmers at Iowa state swim meet
Briar Cliff's Quinn Vesey charges up the court in a home battle with Jamestown.
Briar Cliff men leave it all on the court against ninth-ranked Jamestown
Both Sioux City universities were in action on Saturday.
Morningside men extend win streak to three as basketball season winds down
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state