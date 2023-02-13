Crash north of Muscatine kills three people, injures six others

At least three people are dead after a crash in Muscatine County on Sunday afternoon.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles in rural Muscatine County led to the death or injury of every occupant of the vehicles, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:25 p.m., the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 38 and County Road F70, located between Muscatine and Wilton. Officials arrived and located a 2019 Toyota Highlander and black Dodge Ram that ended up in a nearby field due to the force of the impact.

Troopers believe that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on County Road F70, failing to stop at a stop sign at its intersection with Highway 38. The Ram, traveling northbound, crashed into the Toyota.

Three people were killed in the crash, with six others sustaining injuries requiring hospitalization. Injured victims were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare, and Medforce Air Medical were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City

Latest News

Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) listen to a House...
House panel advances one bill limiting “kid friendly” drag shows, tables another
Dog Walk Forecast: Willie
Dog Walk Forecast: Willie
A nice start to our week, but rain is in the forecast
A nice start to our week, but rain is in the forecast
Matters of the State: HB 1080 clears Senate; Clarifying abortion exception
“Cannabis producers in the state want to have a good name, and the way they get that good name...
Inside South Dakota's only Cannabis testing lab