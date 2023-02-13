January 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Gabe Nash

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gabe Nash of Sioux City North High School has been named the January 2023 Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Gabe is ranked fifth in his class for GPA, is captain of the track and cross-country teams, received academic all-conference honors in the Missouri River Conference and volunteers at his church as a video technician.

