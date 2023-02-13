Nebraska State Patrol searching for missing man out of Bruning

Jamie Balluch, 43
Jamie Balluch, 43(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNING, Neb. (WOWT) - A Thayer County man is missing out of Bruning and authorities believe there are suspicious circumstances.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 43-year-old Jamie Balluch was last seen at his place of employment, the Bruning Grain and Feed Company, on Feb. 2.

Balluch is 5-foot-6-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing dark brown overalls and a dark brown coat.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Balluch is currently believed to be missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City

Latest News

Senator David Johnson (R-Rapid City) testifies in favor of SB 40, which would put every...
South Dakota Senate committee wants to axe convention primary process
Norfolk resident accused of stealing 2 pickups, crashing them
Firefighters train at vacant apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Norfolk firefighters train at vacant downtown apartment building
January 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Gabe Nash
January 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: