A nice start to our week, but rain is in the forecast

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This morning we are in the 20s and even some low 30s across the region, with calm wind and clear skies. Since we are starting off on the calmer side, we do have some patchy, dense fog developing across portions of the region.

Today, we are forecasting a sunny day with highs in the 40s and 50s across Siouxland. The wind today will start to get on the breezier side, with a wind out of the south at 5 to 15 miles per hour. All in all, we will see a nice, mild day across Siouxland.

Tonight, our lows will be in the 30s and 40s across Siouxland, with our winds continuing to be on the breezier side as they come out of the south at 10 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 to 35 miles per hour. Cloud cover will build tonight, with a chance of scattered rain showers overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a rainy day with breezy conditions. We are forecasting up to half an inch of rain in portions of the region, and our wind will be up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. The temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 30s and 40s. Also, Tuesday night, we could see a chance of some light snow or wintry mix if the cold air wraps around fast enough. Right now, we are forecasting a rainy Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be on the colder side, with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Overnight lows are falling into the single digits, but the wind chills will be falling below zero. Then this weekend, we will see highs climbing back into the 30s and 40s.

