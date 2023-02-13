Norfolk firefighters train at vacant downtown apartment building

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Over the last couple of weeks, residents in Norfolk, Nebraska may have been seeing a lot of fire crews outside a vacant apartment building. The reason, the local fire division has been doing training there.

The Norfolk Fire Division was doing high-rise training at The Kensington located in downtown Norfolk. The training included hooking a hose to the outside of the building as well as going up to a designated floor, hooking hoses internally, to help extinguish fires on upper floors. They also conducted multi-room search and rescue techniques training while at The Kensington.

“The Norfolk Fire Division would first like to thank the Norfolk Housing Agency for allowing us to conduct training at the Kensington. With multi-story buildings being built and restored here in Norfolk, this provides training opportunities that challenge our firefighter’s skills when working in mid-rise (5-12 floors) buildings,” said Assistant Chief Trever O’Brien.

City officials say The Kensington has been vacant since December pending a sale to Ho-Chunk Capital. Ho-Chunk plans to convert the historic building into a boutique hotel, which will serve as a tourist hub in downtown Norfolk.

Firefighters train at vacant apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska. (City of Norfolk)

