Norfolk firefighters train at vacant downtown apartment building

Firefighters train at vacant apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Firefighters train at vacant apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska.(City of Norfolk)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Over the last couple of weeks, residents in Norfolk, Nebraska may have been seeing a lot of fire crews outside a vacant apartment building. The reason, the local fire division has been doing training there.

The Norfolk Fire Division was doing high-rise training at The Kensington located in downtown Norfolk. The training included hooking a hose to the outside of the building as well as going up to a designated floor, hooking hoses internally, to help extinguish fires on upper floors. They also conducted multi-room search and rescue techniques training while at The Kensington.

“The Norfolk Fire Division would first like to thank the Norfolk Housing Agency for allowing us to conduct training at the Kensington. With multi-story buildings being built and restored here in Norfolk, this provides training opportunities that challenge our firefighter’s skills when working in mid-rise (5-12 floors) buildings,” said Assistant Chief Trever O’Brien.

City officials say The Kensington has been vacant since December pending a sale to Ho-Chunk Capital. Ho-Chunk plans to convert the historic building into a boutique hotel, which will serve as a tourist hub in downtown Norfolk.

Firefighters train at vacant apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Firefighters train at vacant apartment building in Norfolk, Nebraska.(City of Norfolk)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City

Latest News

Norfolk resident accused of stealing 2 pickups, crashing them
January 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Gabe Nash
January 2023′s Rotary Club Student of the Month:
Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) listen to a House...
House panel advances one bill limiting “kid friendly” drag shows, tables another
Dog Walk Forecast: Willie
Dog Walk Forecast: Willie