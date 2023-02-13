Norfolk resident accused of stealing 2 pickups, crashing them

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A teen is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in two separate accidents with stolen pickups.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, Jeray Fourcloud, 19, of Norfolk is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, willful reckless driving and no operator’s license.

The police division says at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officers were sent to a hit-and-run accident in the 800 block of Queen City Boulevard in Norfolk. Once there, witnesses told authorities a green pickup was responsible for the accident.

Fifteen minutes later, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Elm Avenue for a white pickup driving recklessly in the area. Police say the white pickup had lost a trailer that it had been towing and it was now on the lawn of a local home.

While responding to the white pickup incident, officers found the green pickup a few blocks away parked in the middle of the roadway in the 1000 block of Elm Avenue. Police say the green pickup was still on and the driver’s side door was left open.

Officers then learned from a witness that a white pickup was involved in a crash on Magnet Street, just a few blocks away from Elm Avenue. The witness claimed the driver, later identified as Fourcloud, had exited the white pickup after the crash and fled the area.

Fourcloud was eventually found and arrested, and following further investigation, police allege Fourcloud had been driving the green pickup that was involved in the initial hit-and-run accident. According to police, Fourcloud had stolen the green pickup.

Police also say Fourcloud had stolen a second vehicle that morning, the white pickup involved in the crash reported on Magnet Street.

Police say that Fourcloud was impaired by alcohol during these incidents. When tested, Fourcloud was reportedly over two times the legal limit. After being arrested, Fourcloud was booked into the Madison County Jail.

