A rainy Tuesday on the way for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve had a stretch of ten straight days with above average highs, but today was the warmest of them all as highs across Siouxland reached the 40s and 50s.

But the clear skies from today won’t be sticking around.

Skies will quickly cloud up tonight and a chance of showers will move in as lows head into the mid to upper 30s.

A nice sized storm system will then make its way in for Tuesday and that is going to give us a rainy and breezy day across the region with highs in the low 40s and a southeast wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

We could see a decent amount of rain with central and eastern Siouxland having the best chance of seeing over half an inch of rainfall.

As temperatures fall into Tuesday night we could see a brief period of rain changing over to snow although snow amounts are expected to stay below an inch since it won’t last for very long.

Lows Tuesday night will head into the low to mid 20s and that’s about what our highs will look like for Wednesday as it will be a windy and colder day.

We should see a better amount of sunshine by Thursday although it will continue to stay colder with highs in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures will then start to rebound on Friday as we get back into the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Will the warming trend last into the weekend?

I’ll be taking a look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.