A rainy Tuesday on the way for Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve had a stretch of ten straight days with above average highs, but today was the warmest of them all as highs across Siouxland reached the 40s and 50s.

But the clear skies from today won’t be sticking around.

Skies will quickly cloud up tonight and a chance of showers will move in as lows head into the mid to upper 30s.

A nice sized storm system will then make its way in for Tuesday and that is going to give us a rainy and breezy day across the region with highs in the low 40s and a southeast wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

We could see a decent amount of rain with central and eastern Siouxland having the best chance of seeing over half an inch of rainfall.

As temperatures fall into Tuesday night we could see a brief period of rain changing over to snow although snow amounts are expected to stay below an inch since it won’t last for very long.

Lows Tuesday night will head into the low to mid 20s and that’s about what our highs will look like for Wednesday as it will be a windy and colder day.

We should see a better amount of sunshine by Thursday although it will continue to stay colder with highs in the low to mid 20s.

Temperatures will then start to rebound on Friday as we get back into the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Will the warming trend last into the weekend?

I’ll be taking a look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City

Latest News

A nice start to our week, but rain is in the forecast
A nice start to our week, but rain is in the forecast
Future Track Elizabeth
Beautiful start to the week followed by rain
Future Track Elizabeth
Beautiful start to the week followed by rain
Future Track Elizabeth
Mild weekend before changes move in