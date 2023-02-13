Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City
A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
FILE - A look at one of the previous rotary cars right before it dropped into West Lake Okoboji.
Iowa Great Lakes Rotary Car Drop contest underway
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state

Latest News

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
LIHEAP payments delayed
LIHEAP payments delayed
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions