Siouxland Super Bowl festivities brings fans to local business

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Well folks, it is finally Super Bowl Sunday. A lot of people across Siouxland will be glued to their TV’s watching the big game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Here at Eddie’s Tavern, they are gearing up for a large crowd to come enjoy the game.

There have been plenty of fans making their way here early this evening in anticipation for the kickoff at 5:30.

Superbowl 57 has been widely talked about as the best team matching up with the best player, and this Chiefs fan thinks Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs have enough in the tank to take home their 2nd Super Bowl in 4 years.

“You know it’s going to be a great game, you got 2 offenses that can go head-to-head the whole time, obviously you got Travis Kelce who is probably my favorite player to watch,” said Chiefs fan, Joe Farley.

There were a handful of Eagles fans here at Eddie’s. They are excited to see what product the Eagles can put on the field as an overall team.

A majority of the crowd was rooting for the Chiefs including the owner of Eddie’s, Jim Burns.

the crowd was treated to snacks and a friendly Siouxland crowd who were enjoying the game.

Burns hoped that everyone had a good time and was treated to a great game.

“Well, this is a great chance for the community to come together, Eddie’s has a lot of very loyal patrons, it’s just nice to have everyone get together and enjoy the game,” said Burns.

