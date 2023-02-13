South Sioux City, NE students give thanks to veterans for Kindness Week

“Whenever it may be, make sure you walk up to the veteran and say thank you for your service.”
Students at Lewis and Clark Elementary School held an assembly Monday morning to thank veterans...
Students at Lewis and Clark Elementary School held an assembly Monday morning to thank veterans and learn about the organization they are fundraising for, the Midwest Honor Flight.(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A lesson in kindness is on the books this week for South Sioux City, NE students.

At Lewis and Clark Elementary School Monday, students showed Siouxland veterans gratitude at a school assembly.

This week, students will raise money for the Midwest Honor Flight. The nonprofit organization sends veterans from northwest Iowa, South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and southwest Minnesota to the nation’s capital for one final tour with honor. It is a trip that gives veterans the opportunity for a true homecoming, one many did not receive the first time.

“I didn’t think too much of it when we went but I do now. It was quite an honor. The homecoming is really outstanding,” said Vietnam veteran Dennis Allen. “Even if you’re not in the service, it is something you can experience, it’s unbelievable. Really quite a homecoming, and to be part of it, whether you were in the military or just there to greet them, is something you’ll always remember.”

Students learned the importance of recognizing veterans for their sacrifice and service to the country.

“It means a lot. It means that somebody’s paying attention that they do appreciate. Hopefully, they understand what the price of freedom is,” said American Legion Post 307 Commander John Ludwick.

Through Friday, students can bring $1 to school to get an airplane, like the ones that take veterans to Washington, D.C. The community can participate by donating at Burger King and getting a coupon in return, or buying a “Cup of Kindness” at Dakota Perk.

