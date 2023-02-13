White House: Biden has ‘terminated’ Architect of the Capitol

FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas...
FILE - J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol, speaks during the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton’s appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d lost confidence in Blanton’s ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was rescued from the Missouri River Saturday
Sioux City Police rescue man on Missouri River ice shelf
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
SBL's Dalton VanWyhe takes a SV 5-3 decision at 126 to punch his ticket to the state tournament
Iowa Class 2A wrestlers battle on the mat at districts to punch tickets to state
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
Steins & Vines provides good times for a great cause
19-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Sioux City

Latest News

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical
FILE - The Twitter logo is seen on a cellphone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Officers were able to stop the vehicle, where they found 41-year-old Cirino Castillo-Lopez...
Dad arrested for DUI with 7-year-old son in back seat, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies