Colder weather moving in with some snow and icing into Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a day of rain in Siouxland, attention will be turning to a chance of some of the rain turning to snow and also potential icing on area roadways.

The rain will be turning to snow from west to east across Siouxland with that changeover happening in western Siouxland this evening with the rain and snow moving out of the KTIV viewing area by 4 am Wednesday.

Northwestern Siouxland will have the best chance of accumulating an inch or two of snow and as a result a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for those areas until 6 am Wednesday.

As the colder air moves in, a northwesterly wind is going to become very strong with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.

Because of that wind, central Siouxland, including Sioux City, will be in a Wind Advisory until 6 am Wednesday.

That wind is going to bring much colder air into the region and the wet roads that we have out there could turn to ice so watch for the possibility of some slick travel Wednesday morning with morning temperatures in the low 20s.

That temperatures will not move much during the day so expect highs in the low to mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky as the northwest wind will continue at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

A second system will be moving through the Midwest and that could mean a little more snow possible mainly in southern Siouxland for Wednesday night with some light accumulation possible in those regions (although the heaviest of snow will stay well to the south of the KTIV viewing area).

By Thursday, that system will be moving east which should mean some clearing skies for Siouxland with highs staying chilly in the mid 20s.

Warmer air starts to return on Friday as highs get back into the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Will the warming trend last into the weekend?

