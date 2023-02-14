Crescent Park Elementary sold for $150,000

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Monday night’s school board agenda was a vote to sell a piece of the school district’s history.

The sale of Crescent Park Elementary to K-M Developments was approved, unanimously.

There was discussion about possibly repurposing the school. Members of the Urban Native Center talked to the board about that possibility. Ultimately, the board chose to sell the school to KM Developments for $150,000.

KM plans to tear down the building because it estimates it would cost over $1-million to get the building up to code.

KM plans to build an apartment complex in its place. The company estimates as many as 48 units could be created and rented out.

