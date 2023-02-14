Dr. Rod Earleywine inks 3-year contract to accept position as SCCSD superintendent

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s official, the Sioux City Community School District has its superintendent.

Dr. Rod Earleywine has served as the district’s “interim superintendent” since July.

Earleywine accepted a 3-year contract to fill the position of superintendent.

In his first year, Earleywine’s base salary will be $255,000. That salary will go up by $5,000 in the second year, and another $5,000 in the third year.

The contract also includes fringe benefits, which amount to an additional $24,000 in the first and second year of the contract. In the third year, those benefits increase to $25,000.

When you compare Earleywine’s three-year contract to the last three-year contract for former superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman, the district stands to save $180,000 under Earleywine’s deal.

