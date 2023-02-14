Iowa boy’s basketball teams begin postseason journey with round one battles

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - The post-season journey for many local Siouxland high school boy’s basketball teams began Monday night with first round matchups in Class 1A and 2A.

The start of playoffs means everything is on the line for these teams as they hope to keep competing on the hardwood with their brothers. It’s a win or go home mindset.

Final Scores:

Boyden-Hull 53 Hinton 39 F

Gehlen Catholic 67 Woodbury Central 49 F

East Sac County 62 Eagle Grove 58 F

Kingsley-Pierson 63 Akron-Westfield 35 F

H-M-S 74 Alta-Aurelia 47 F

ACGC 80 Ar-We-Va 51 F

South O’Brien 55 Harris-Lake Park 43 F

Newell-Fonda 73 Lawton-Bronson 55 F

George-Little Rock 51 MMCRU 36 F

Unity Christian 63 MVAOCOU 24 F

Estherville LC 80 Pocahontas Area 30 F

Okoboji 62 Ridge View 54 F

Spencer 48 S.C. North 44 F/OT

Rock Valley 65 Sibley-Ocheyedan 36 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 70 Siouxland Christian 32 F

GTRA 80 Trinity Christian 60 F

Bishop Garrigan 78 West Bend-Mallard 71 F

West Monona 72 Westwood 66 F

Sioux Center 65 Le Mars 54 F

