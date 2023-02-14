Iowa’s Best Burger Contest now taking nomination submissions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are now taking submissions for the annual Best Burger Contest.

To qualify, a burger must be a 100-percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

Last year’s winner was the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown.

The last day to submit a nomination for this year’s contest is March 13.

Nominate the restaurant that makes your favorite burger on the Iowa Beef Industry Council’s website here.

