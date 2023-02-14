Le Mars boy’s basketball head coach Dave Irwin enjoys final home game as Bulldog’s head coach, Spencer tops North

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s playoff time for many of our Siouxland teams, but a couple of other teams are finishing the final moments of the regular season.

The end of the season made for a special final home game in Le Mars as head coach Dave Irwin coaches his final home game. Coach Irwin has spent the last 21 years as the head coach for Le Mars boys’ basketball. He made Bulldogs history becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach. Coach Irwin is enjoying every last opportunity before stepping away from the role at the end of the season.

Final Scores:

Sioux Center 65 Le Mars 54 F

Gehlen Catholic 67 Woodbury Central 49 F

Boyden-Hull 53 Hinton 39 F

East Sac County 62 Eagle Grove 58 F

Kingsley-Pierson 63 Akron-Westfield 35 F

H-M-S 74 Alta-Aurelia 47 F

ACGC 80 Ar-We-Va 51 F

South O’Brien 55 Harris-Lake Park 43 F

Newell-Fonda 73 Lawton-Bronson 55 F

George-Little Rock 51 MMCRU 36 F

Unity Christian 63 MVAOCOU 24 F

Estherville LC 80 Pocahontas Area 30 F

Okoboji 62 Ridge View 54 F

Spencer 48 S.C. North 44 F/OT

Rock Valley 65 Sibley-Ocheyedan 36 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 70 Siouxland Christian 32 F

GTRA 80 Trinity Christian 60 F

Bishop Garrigan 78 West Bend-Mallard 71 F

West Monona 72 Westwood 66 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.